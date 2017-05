Gareth Evans has committed his future to Pompey.

Evans has agreed a new two-year deal after his existing deal came to a close.

The 29-year-old follows Kyle Bennett in agreeing terms, after Michael Doyle departed last week.

Evans explained leaving Fratton Park was never something that was on his mind.

He said: I’m delighted to stay on board.

‘I said a couple of weeks ago if a contract was put in front of me I’d sign it.

‘I never wanted to go anywhere else. This is where I want to be.’