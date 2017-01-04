Evans: Pompey not obsessing over gap to top three

Pompey are not obsessing over the gap to the top three.

That’s the message from defender Gareth Evans ahead of the Blues’ televised trip to League Two leaders Doncaster tomorrow (7.45pm).

Paul Cook’s fourth-placed side travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on a good run of results, with Monday’s 1-0 win over Luton meaning they have lost just one of their past 10 league outings.

With third-placed Carlisle suffering a shock 3-1 home defeat to Grimsby last time out, the gap to the automatic-promotion places has been cut to four points.

Evans, though, insists Pompey’s focus at the season’s halfway point is on themselves, rather than the table.

‘We aren’t spending too much time looking at the gap or the table,’ he said.

‘We are just wanting to continue on our own run.

‘We’ve lost just one of our last 10 matches.

‘But we have had six defeats in the league this season.

‘It’s something that we want to work on and have a lot less defeats in the second half of the season.

‘If we can turn a few of those defeats into draws and wins then we are going to be there or thereabouts.

‘That’s what we are looking to do.’

And Evans is targeting a statement win over table-toppers Rovers to boost the Blues’ promotion hopes.

He added: ‘It’s going to be a good game.

‘We always tend to do well in the bigger games.

‘It’s the lesser games we need to work on, and particularly the ones at home.

‘But Doncaster are top of the table for a reason and that is where we want to be.

‘If that’s where we want to be at the end of the season then we need to win games like that – hopefully we will.’

– JEFF MARSHMAN