Evans returns in Pompey overhaul

Have your say

Gareth Evans was handed the captaincy on his Pompey return against Crawley tonight.

The popular performer was among six changes to Kenny Jackett's side for the Checkatrade Trophy clash.

There were also recalls for Danny Rose, Curtis Main, Kal Naismith, Kyle Bennett and Adam May for the much-maligned competition.

Brett Pitman, who earlier in the day underwent a knee operation, had already been ruled out of the match in the build up.

Meanwhile, Oli Hawkins was named as Matt Clarke's partner in the centre of defence.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Hawkins, Clarke, Donohue, O'Keefe, Rose, May, Bennett, Naismith, Main.

Subs; Bass, Kennedy, Lowe, Chaplin, Talbot, Close, Haunstrup.