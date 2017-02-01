Ex-Pompey defender swiftly finds new club

Former Pompey right-back Adam Buxton has completed a move to Tranmere Rovers.

The 24-year-old was released from his Fratton Park contract by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

With 24 hours, he had fixed himself up with a deal at Rovers for the remainder of the season.

It means Buxton will once again link-up with Ben Tollitt, who earlier in the season made the switch to Prenton Park.

For Buxton, it is the opportunity to play regular first-team football with the third-place National League side.

Currently in the play-off spots, boss Micky Mellon will be hoping the arrival of the versatile performer can boost his side’s bid for a Football League return.

Speaking to Tranmere’s website, Mellon said: ‘I’m delighted to be able to bring Adam to the club. He is a player we have watched closely.

‘He is a strong defender who will add to our options at this important stage of the season.

‘He’s only 24 years of age but he has good experience in the Football League which I think will add to what we already have at the club.’

Buxton made only four Pompey appearances after arriving from Accrington Stanley in August.

Signing a 12-month deal, his initial impact was blunted through an ankle injury collected in a reserve run-out.

The problem occurred once more and, during that injury absence, Gareth Evans cemented his place as Pompey’s right-back.

All four of Buxton’s outings arrived in cup competitions and, although named in five squads for League Two action, he never appeared from the bench.

His last outing would be the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Bristol Rovers, in which he served at left-back.

Despite the former Wigan trainee’s lack of first-team action, he was well-regarded at Fratton Park, while also continued to regular turn out for the reserves.

The defender’s final involvement arrived in the reserves’ Central League Cup game at Exeter, when he netted a free-kick in a 6-2 win.