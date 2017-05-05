Ex-Pompey midfielder’s suspension frustrates May

Fiona May slammed the Italian FA’s decision to uphold ex-Pompey midfield Sulley Muntari’s one-match suspension after being racially abused.

Speaking to BBC Worldwide Service’s World Football Show, the Italian Football Federation advisor, admitted she was ‘frustrated and shocked.’ by the outcome.

Muntari, part of the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning side, walked off the pitch in protest at racial taunts directed at him by fans in Pescara’s defeat at Cagliari on Sunday,

The Ghana international complained to the referee before leaving the pitch- only to receive his second yellow card for dissent when he went back on.

Ex-British Olympian May was stunned with the Italian officials deciding not to scrap the caution, saying the panel who decided followed guidelines too strongly.

She told the World Football Show: ‘I’m frustrated and shocked. I would say all players should consider it, to show solidarity.

‘You can’t put a number on how somebody can abuse a player on the pitch. How can somebody put a number on it?

‘They shouldn’t have said that. It doesn’t matter if it is just was one person or 100 people in a stand, it doesn’t matter. They shouldn’t be doing racist chants, full stop.’

May added she would go on strike if she was a player.

Muntari’s compatriot and Bologna midfield Godfred Donsah said he was prepared to strike to show his support.