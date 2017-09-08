Ex-skipper lauded ahead of Pompey reunion

Have your say

Pompey will tomorrow lock horns with their former captain.

And for Kenny Jackett, Paul Robinson remains one of the finest professionals he has worked with.

Robinson made 38 appearances and scored twice during his Fratton Park days before an August 2015 switch to AFC Wimbledon.

He had previously been at Millwall, where he served as Jackett’s captain and netted the winner in the 2010 League One play-off final.

Now aged 35, Robinson continues to excel at Kingsmeadow, where he remains skipper and a first-team regular.

And he is expected to line up against his former club and ex-manager in tomorrow’s League One fixture.

Jackett said: ‘Paul was a terrific captain for us at Millwall. He did very, very well.

‘It was a really good story him being released by Portsmouth, going to Wimbledon and then getting promotion out of the same league.

‘That is typical of him, a very good centre-back, and I am sure the Portsmouth fans remember him very well.

‘As a person he is absolutely top class and still going strong for Wimbledon.

‘I still speak to him from time-to-time.

‘He’s a proper captain and leader, right up there in terms of professionals I have worked with.

‘Leaving Portsmouth and going to Wimbledon shows his hunger and attitude.

‘You go to a club just up the road and take them up as a captain.

‘He’s a very reliable player and person.’

Robinson has made 105 appearances and scored seven times since joining the Dons.

He led them into League One following a 2015-16 play-off final success over Plymouth Argyle.