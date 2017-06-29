Ex-Stoke keeper trains with Pompey

Former Stoke keeper Harry Isted is training with Pompey.

The 20-year-old today joined the Blues for the first day of pre-season training under Kenny Jackett.

Isted, who hails from Chichester, was previously on Pompey's books before moving to Southampton in 2010.

He was part of the St Mary's side which hammered Andy Awford's Academy team 7-0 in the FA Youth Cup in December 2013.

Isted later joined Stoke in 2015 and made his first-team debut in a 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Bradford in August.

However, he was released from the Premier League side this summer.