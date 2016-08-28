Exeter 0 Pompey 1: Gaffer for a day

Andy Horton, 22, from Petersfield, gives his verdict on Pompey’s win at Exeter...

So the Gaffer of the Day met the Pompey gaffer?

Yes, I managed to get a seat in the home end and Paul Cook was five rows behind me because of his ban. I had my photo taken with him too.

Before the game he was in a corporate box watching the Liverpool game and was kicked out as he shouldn’t have been in there!

At half-time he was not happy at all, swearing down the phone and giving Leam Richardson instructions!

How did Pompey perform?

We deserved the win but it was incredibly nervy at the end.

Last season we would have drawn, but we were strong at the end with Davies and David Forde.

Exeter played much better than I thought they would, they played a positive style of football.

A few of our players didn’t have a great game, Carl Baker was off the boil and there were a few wayward passes from Christian Burgess.

Which players stood out for you?

Tom Davies had a really good debut, while Michael Doyle was terrific, but I’m going for Gary Roberts.

Even in the first minute he was flying into challenges, getting people going and giving his all.

At one point he was shouting at Curtis Main to do running as he needed to press and was being static.

People accuse Roberts of having a bad game if he is not scoring or assisting, but he gives so much and runs everywhere – and takes a great penalty!

I was disappointed with Main, Ethan Ampadu had him in his back pocket along with his GCSE results. I think Michael Smith is better than him.

Was it a penalty?

I’ve watched it quite a few times and anywhere on the pitch that would have been given a foul.

There is contact there, the defender gave him a nudge and the penalty was the right result.

Although an Exeter fan near me said it was the worst decision he had ever seen in football!

You certainly cannot blame Naismith for going down.

I actually think he has a future at Pompey.

He is more direct than Kyle Bennett and Milan Lalkovic, trying to skin players.