Experienced pros to feature for Pompey reserves

Pompey Reserves will field a strong team for their Central League Cup group B clash against Bristol City at Gosport Borough’s Privett Park today (1pm).

Danny Rose, Milan Lalkovic and Brandon Haunstrup will feature for Mikey Harris’ side in order to gain valuable minutes they’ve lacked this season.

The Blues bid for their first Central League Cup victory of the campaign after losing 1-0 at Bristol Rovers last month.

That was a side chiefly made up of academy players, but today’s clash against the Robins will see more experienced pros line up.

Rose was a first-team regular last season and played a key role as Pompey captured the League Two title on the final day of the campaign.

However, the 29-year-old has made just eight appearances this term under Kenny Jackett and has not started a League One game since the 1-1 draw at Wigan on August 26.

Meanwhile, Milan Lalkovic has played just once all season – the 1-1 draw with Walsall.

The Slovakian winger has struggled with injuries and has recently returned from an Achilles setback.

Fledgling academy talents Matt Mayes, Joe Dandy and Matt Casey will also play for the reserves today.

Harris feels both the experienced pros and youngsters will benefit from the game.

He said: ‘We did some work yesterday morning on our system and set pieces.

‘It’s a good opportunity for the first-team players to get some minutes.

‘Meanwhile, the younger pros can keep themselves in the gaffer’s thoughts and then the younger boys can show they can break into the first team in the coming years.

‘It’s beneficial to everyone having these sort of games in the Central League Cup and Premier League Cup.

‘It serves a purpose to players who need minutes for different reasons.’

With Luke McGee awaiting the result of a scan on an injured quad, Alex Bass may be called up for Pompey’s game against Bradford on Saturday.

Harris sees today’s clash against Bristol City as key preparation if the goalkeeper if called upon by Jackett.

‘You always have to be ready whether you’re a footballer or an outfield player,’ he added.

‘You have to be prepared to take your chance when it comes, and when it does then I’m sure he will take it.’

Entry to the game is £2 and fans can pay on the door.