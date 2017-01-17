FA Cup fairytale continues for Pompey youngster

Young Pompey midfielder Adam May came off the bench tonight to play his part in a famous FA Cup upset – as loan side Sutton United won 3-1 at AFC Wimbledon.

Sutton, who ply their trade in the National League, came from 1-0 down to beat the 10-man Dons in a third-round replay, with substitute May entering the fray in the 64th minute.

The 19-year-old’s arrival coincided with a stunning second-half fightback from the visitors, who levelled matters against the League One side through former Blues triallist Roarie Deacon.

Added time looked on the cards at Kingsmeadow but last-gasp strikes from Maxime Biamou and Dan Fitchett set up a fourth-round home tie with Championship Leeds United.

The Dons took an early lead through Tom Elliott but were reduced to 10 men in the 15th minute when former Pompey skipper Paul Robinson was adjudged to have felled ex-Blues team-mate Matt Tubbs.

Academy graduate May is on loan at Sutton until the end of the season.

Pompey crashed out of the Cup in the first round, following a 2-1 loss to Wycombe Wanderers.