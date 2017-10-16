FA Cup first-round draw: All you need to know

Have your say

Pompey will find out their fate in the first round of the FA Cup tonight.

Here’s all you need to know about the draw...

When does it take place?

The first round of the FA Cup draw takes place tonight at 7.10pm.

It will be aired live on BBC Two and BT Sport Three.

What teams are in it?

48 teams from League One and League Two go into the pot.

They will be joined by 32 non-league sides who have played in four qualifying rounds on their way to the first-round proper.

Who are the lowest-ranked teams Pompey could play?

Three teams from the eighth tier are in the draw.

Northern Premier League outfit Hyde United go into the pot after a 2-0 win at Scarborough Athletic.

Hyde are joined by Ossett Town, from the same division, but they face a replay against Solihull Moors.

The final team from the eighth tier is Heybridge Swifts, who play in Isthmian League division one north.

What number are Pompey in the draw?

The Blues are ball number 37 in the pot.

When will the games be played?

FA Cup first-round ties will be played between Friday, November 3 and Monday, November 6.

How did Pompey fare in the competition last season?

Under Paul Cook’s stewardship, Pompey fell at the first hurdle.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, with Adebayo Akinfenwa netting an 84th-minute winner.

Gareth Evans was on target for the hosts.

How many times have Pompey won the FA Cup?

Pompey have won the FA Cup twice in their history.

Their first triumph was in 1939 when they beat Wolves 4-1 in the final at Wembley.

The next came infamously in 2008 as the Blues recorded a 1-0 win against Cardiff City. Kanu scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute under boss Harry Redknapp.

The Blues have also been beaten finalist three times. The last was in 2010 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.