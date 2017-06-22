Fact file: Who is Pompey new boy Nathan Thompson?

Nathan Thompson has became Pompey’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Here’s all you need to know about the 26-year-old...

Thompson was born in Chester and graduated through Swindon’s academy in 2009. He is the brother of Norwich midfielder Louis.

Thompson came off the bench to make his debut for the Robins in a 2-0 win against Torquay in the Football League Trophy on October 5 2010.

His league debut came in a 3-0 loss against Charlton Athletic on November 2, 2010.

As a youngster, Thompson was linked to Arsenal, Spurs, Everton and Newcastle.

In the summer of 2014, he was appointed Swindon captain.

It came following two impressive seasons and won the Swindon Advertiser’s player of the year in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Thompson played a pivotal role in helping the Robins reach the League One play-off final in the 2014-15 season.

However, he went off after just four minutes against Preston at Wembley with a hamstring injury and his side lost 4-0.

One of Thompson’s best attributes is his versatility and he is capable of playing centre-back, right-back or centre-midfield.

He leaves the County Ground after making 187 appearances and scoring four goals.