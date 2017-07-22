Fan who collapsed during friendly game dies

Have your say

THE Pompey fan who collapsed during today’s friendly match against AFC Bournemouth has died, Portsmouth FC has confirmed.

The incident occurred during the half time break, postponing the start of the second half.

Paramedics rushed to his aid, but were unable to save him.

In a statement released this evening, Portsmouth FC said: ‘Despite valiant attempts by medical staff – who were quickly on hand to administer CPR – and following transportation to QA Hospital, he was unable to be revived.

‘Next of kin have been notified and are thoughts are with them at this time.’