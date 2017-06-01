Fans back Jackett to become Pompey’s own ‘King Kenny’

Pompey fans have had their say on whether they believe Kenny Jackett is the right man to succeed Paul Cook as Blues boss.

The former Wolves and Millwall manager is currently holding talks with officials at Fratton Park.

Supporters have commented on our Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk...

1. Andy McCallum

Jackett could very much become our very own ‘King Kenny’. Regardless of the takeover, it’s time to act quick. Get him in, give him time to sort the squad out and be prepared for the season ahead.

2. Jason Butcher

Jackett has a proven record of getting teams promoted, just like Paul Cook had for League Two.

3. Adrian Thompson

Strong leadership required!! Need to act quickly and get King Kenny in.

Real risk of losing best players is a worry. The sooner we get a manager in, the sooner player recruitment can continue.

4. Matt Read

He’s definitely got the credentials so yes, hopefully he can help us finish above Plymouth and Wigan!

5. Antoni Maxwell

Got a few teams out of League One. Good experience. I think he is a good fit. Got a decent record. Why not?

6. Yorkshire Pete

Good choice, lets hope it goes through.

If he’s working with Spurs Academy, he may well be able to take a couple of the promising ones for the season.

7. mouldyblue

I’m pleased after the initial meeting that he’s really interested in the job. Sounds positive anyway.

The thing that settles well with me is he knows how to manage teams with truly passionate supporters.

Millwall certainly have and if you’ve ever been to Wolves as a Pompey fan you know what it’s like there, almost menacing.

8. PompeyBanana

An impressive C.V. He knows what it takes to get out of this division and has made a positive impact at almost every club he has coached or managed.

I’ve read that he is a very decent man, too. He would be a good appointment in my view.

9. Berkshire bloke

Good choice. My preference would be the Cowley brothers, but I accept this would be high risk.

Can’t argue with Jackett and hope he is signed up ASAP.

10. SpencerC

Jackett is the man for me and shows how far we’ve come to attack this calibre of manager.