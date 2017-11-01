Fans debate if Pompey’s prized asset would benefit from a loan spell

Have your say

The debate continues to rage on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

This time, it’s been on a subject closest to most of the Fratton faithful – Conor Chaplin.

Pompey’s prized asset has been told how he can make his breakthrough by boss Kenny Jackett after making 100 appearances.

The striker is frustrated about his starts-to-games ratio, with the majority of his Blues appearances coming off the bench.

We asked fans if Chaplin should consider a spell out on loan from Fratton Park, which proved fruitful for the likes of Jed Wallace and Adam Webster.

Here’s what Pompey fans had to say...

Matt Hamilton

I, like everyone else, would love to see him have a successful career at Pompey.

However, both Cook and Jackett have clearly not seen enough over the past two-and-a-bit seasons to start him on a more regular basis.

This cannot be coincidental.

I’m beginning to wonder whether he’d benefit from a loan move to a League Two club, on the basis that he’ll be a regular starter.

Hopefully he can then score a few and be a success, and come back to Pompey with confidence, goalscoring pedigree and to a degree, having proved a point to Jackett.

Paul Giles

Yes 100% the rest of the season in the conference or league 2 away from expectation will make or break his career.

Barry Taylor

No unless in January we buy or loan another striker.

What’s the betting Kenny Jackett brings back Ryan bird from non-league Dover, he is the top scorer in the division ,don’t think he was given a fair chance here!

Ian Batchelor

Yes get him scoring in game time to build his confidence.when was the last time he scored when he started a game.

Patti-Flea Birch

No. He just needs to be picked for the first team more often than warming the bench.

Angela Revy Powell

No just play him more from the start.

Gary Cook

Play him deserves his chance.

Glenn Mcguiness

Yes definitely