Fans debate if Pompey should deploy wing-backs at Dons

Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey have been fine-tuning their wing-back system in training this week.

The Blues boss deployed a 3-4-1-2 formation in the first half on Sunday against Rotherham but it failed to bear fruit and Pompey changed their system after the restart.

Jackett has no qualms about his side operating the system again and could use the formation tomorrow against AFC Wimbledon.

We asked the Fratton faithful on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News if the Blues should operate a wing-back system at Kingsmeadow.

Here’s what they had to say...

Dan Knight

If its the system Kenny Jackett wants to use then yes! People need to accept a new manager has new ideas and we must back him and give him time!

George Andrew Slatcher

We got absolutely smashed by Rotherham in the first half before we changed it back to 4-4-2 and we pressured them for an equaliser.

We haven’t got the wing-backs of Chelsea and we haven’t skilled strike force of Diego Costa and Edin Hazard.

Take Arsenal for example – they tried to play Chelsea’s formation against Liverpool got smashed 4-0, We should stick to what we know which is 4-2-3-1! Don’t even start saying it’s a working progress because how can it be a working progress when’s there’s no progress being made?

Michael Clifton

Good as writing something off just because it never worked right away is wrong.

Some of the best football I have seen Pompey play was 3-5-2 in the 02/03 season when we went up,

Let the team gel/keep working on 3-5-2 in training and then let’s see how we do with 3-5-2 in a coupe of months time,

In the meantime, stick with a settled team and system.

Jason Butcher

No progress being made – after just one game using the formation!!!

Not to say using four new players who only trained once with the squad!! KJ has mentioned 3-5-2 too numerous a time for it not to be his formation of choice.

The signings made in the window were bought to fit 3-5-2. Whether you like it or not KJ will deploy it. We have wing-backs in Damienn McCroy and Evans/Kennedy. We have solid centre-backs. Thommo is adaptable, Hawkins gives us height up top and O’Keefe bite in midfield. I’m sure it will come good.

Stephen Sackett

Keep it going Kenny if you build they will come. Keep the faith.

Ian Thompson

Be better with Evans and Naismith as the wing backs. Or I would play Dion Donohue left wing-back Naismith in Pitman role with Pitman and Hawkins in front.

Ryan James Crockford

You get the feeling he is trying to use Pitman as our new Paul Merson – hope it pays off.