Fans debate Pompey’s man of the match in Pirates win

Have your say

The debate has been raging on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

Brett Pitman was voted chief sports writer Neil Allen’s man of the match in Pompey’s 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers last night.

The Blues skipper bagged a second-half double at Fratton Park, while Oli Hawkins got the other.

But the Fratton faithful have had their say on who they believe Pompey’s best player against the Pirates was.

Here’s what they had to say...

Ed Watson

If it wasn’t for Matt Clarke we could have been 2-0 down at the break.

The defence kept us alive, on another day we’d have got spanked.

Clarke gets man of the match for me all day long.

Michael Stephenson

I think it is unfair to pick out anybody specifically. It was a great overall performance against a very good Bristol side.

We all know the term ‘bodies on the line‘ but never more so than on Tuesday. I’d like to see KJ keep this team for Saturday and beyond.

Give them a chance to settle and build. My only long term worry is Oli Hawkins.

He won many balls in the air but is a bit wastefull in front of goal – despite scoring.

Gary Cook

Kennedy was excellent. Non–stop running, tackling and so much energy.

I can understand the sponsors going for Brett Pitman, too, as goals are what it’s all about and oh how we’ve needed someone like him.

Whatever Kenny said at half time it worked and sent 17000 people home happy

Darren Cook

Kennedy, I thought, was very good.

Seems very confident running with the ball without much support behind from Dion Donohue. Good performance.

I’m not sure the praise for back line thought they were run ragged first half especially full backs. But Pitman finish worthy of MOM.

Kane Willis

Nathan Thompson was brilliant good going forward a rock at the back

Gary Magee

Agree with Thompson. He looked composed and made some great challenges

Ryan James Crockford

Pitman obviously the stand out – but Thompson has a great game.

Hawkins done well up top, too

David Tiller

Thompson best player by far.

Silly to give it to Pitman as, despite two great finishes, he wasn’t in the game.