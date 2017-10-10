Fans design revamped Pompey crests

Have your say

Pompey hope to don a revamped crest for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Blues owner Michael Eisner and chief executive Mark Catlin revealed early emblem designs in a video after apologising for not attending the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM last month.

Eisner wants to tweak the current badge and make it copyrightable to bolster future income.

And Pompey fans have came up with their own ideas on how they would change the current star and crescent emblem.

