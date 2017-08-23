Fans have say on Pompey attack debate

Conor Chaplin is never far away from the major Pompey debates.

And it seems after just a handful of matches under Kenny Jackett, this term is no different.

Despite a settled pre-season campaign, Pompey’s boss has admitted he is still searching for an attacking formula.

Chaplin partnered Brett Pitman in the build-up to the club’s League One return but since then Kal Naismith, Curtis Main and Nicke Kabamba have also featured alongside their skipper.

Now Blues fans have had their say on how to get the best out of the club’s striking options, via portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

bige63 said: ‘It is clear Pitman needs a partner up front and Naismith isn’t it.

‘Chapin needs to stay in the game for 90 minutes. Lowe the same.

‘While Kabamba and Main need to show us they can cut it in this league.

‘Pitman needs someone to do his running and pull the defence left and right, for he is positionally instinctive and can can put the ball away.’

So is Chaplin the right man to lead the line for Pompey at Wigan on Saturday? PFC thinks so.

He said: ‘It’s a no brainer. Chaplin and Pitman worked great together against Rochdale, they ran them ragged.

‘Pitman needs an out-and-out striker alongside him. Conor is instinctive and can smell the back of the net.

‘Stick Conor up top with Pitman and let them do their stuff.

‘Chaplin will want to show Paul Cook why he should have been in the team ahead of Smith and Roberts last season, too.’

Come on u Blues echoed those sentiments, adding: ‘For the Wigan game I would partner Pitman with Chaplin, winding Chaplin up all week to show Cook why he should of played him more.’

The Fratton faithful are by no means unanimous in their verdict, though.

Pompey Calvert 1985 and Spencerc are among those who would explore other options.

The former said: ‘I don’t think Naismith should be starting in that number nine position. I prefer him out on the left or behind the striker.

‘I think I’d rather have Main in front of Pitman because he would do a lot of the dirty work and you’d hope that would give Pitman a bit more space.

‘I do rate Chaplin but I still don’t think he’s the answer in this formation.’

Spencerc added: ‘On Saturday, I’d probably go for Main or Kabamba with Pitman behind. We need to get among their defence and need some muscle up there against a strong Wigan side.’

Meanwhile, Baffinspompey would consider a change in formation to incorporate the club’s most potent weapons.

However, acknowledges Jackett is unlikely to make such a switch in the near future.

Baffinspompey said: ‘I’m not sure what the answer is but Pitman plays obviously.

‘The issue with playing Chaplin and Pitman is both do very little for midfield. They like to finish and we can get passed out of the game.

‘Main looks strong but seems to have little end product, Naismith is an attacking a midfielder not a striker and Kabamba looks raw.

‘My inclination looking at our squad would be to try to get a bit more punch into our side and to play 4-3-3, with Pitman up top flanked by Lowe and either Main or Chaplin.

‘We now have a few options for the middle three, with Nathan Thompson coming back, Dion Donohue and, of course, Adam May and Danny Rose.

‘That said, Jackett hasn’t historically favoured 4-3-3 formations.’