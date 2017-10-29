Fans react to defeat: Pompey must be more ruthless

Have your say

Pompey fans feel the team played well against Bradford but have to be more clinical. Here are some of the post-match comments...

@mark_goodyear25 - No issues with #Pompey losing to Bradford.

They were just that bit better when it counted.

@DanielStover89 - Pompey unlucky need to be more ruthless in front of goal. Time for Danny Rose to come in for Ben Close he was a passenger

@jayjay47269008 - #pompey didn’t deserve that loss but could have done more with the ball up at the other end!

Onwards to better games

@Pompey_Jake - I’d stick with Bennett/Pitman partnership. Was very good

@Parky1985 - We’ll play worse and win this season

@BackinPompey - Sure we didn’t bury the chances we had but that was best consistent 90 min I’ve seen us play this season or last. We’ll be fine

@JimmyTaylor92 - Pitman struggled.

I thought, Bennett was class apart from the finishing

@jackgallop96 - Imagine if Bennett could shoot/ produce any kind of end product.

Would be lethal

@PFC_callum - Team were brilliant just Jackett made wrong decisions throughout games

@X_LindseyLou_X - The worst defeats are the ones where you know you were the better team . Should’ve taken the chances we were given

@ChrisTheLewis - We can’t keep relying on Pitman. They played well, but Lowe, Kennedy and Bennett have to score more