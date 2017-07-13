Fans react to Pompey and Southampton being split in Checkatrade Trophy

Yesterday’s Checkatrade Trophy draw ensured Pompey and Southampton were not drawn together in the same group.

Before the draw started for the eight southern groups, Southampton were removed from the pot and a separate draw was made for group A, which already featured Charlton, Crawley and the Blues.

Football League chief Shaun Harvey insisted both clubs had requested to be split up and Pompey were drawn against Fulham under-21s.

After that, the draw preceded as normal, with Southampton going into group H with Cambridge, Northampton and Peterborough.

The decision to avoid a Pompey-Southampton clash has brought mixed views with readers on Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk.

Here’s what they had to say about the decision...

Christopher Elston

I would prefer that Pompey gave the competition a wide berth. Total waste of our time and money.

Tony Hewitt

So they rigged the draw? What’s the point in having a “fair“ draw then?

Dan Shaw

Even if we had been drawn against them I wouldn’t have gone. The whole competition is a joke and must be boycotted not matter who it’s against for the good of the game.

Mick Miller

It may be a tinpot trophy, but if we meet Southampton we would still want to get one over them.

shuttz

Good. The last thing I want is for us to play Southampton’s under-21s. The fact that is even possible is ridiculous.

m hill

This ludicrous competition has now been made a total joke of when the organisers go as far as “arranging” who plays who – is there any wonder the fans have largely ignored this wretched thing?

CebuBlue

You don’t need a Pompey versus them up the road match to create negative publicity – the name Checkatrade does that on it’s own.

Muaralad

Negative publicity has surrounded this competition since it started so it is pretty pointless now being worried over how it’s perceived by others.

This competition continues to fall on its own sword. What next? They’ll be telling us who wins each game before a ball is kicked?