Fans react to Pompey captaincy confirmation

Pompey confirmed that new-boy Brett Pitman will be the captain for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Gareth Evans was also named as vice-captain after taking the armband for the recent pre-season friendlies against Salisbury and the Hawks.

The decision by Kenny Jackett has had followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News talking. Here’s what some of them have had to say...

Strange decision! Love the signing of Pitman but he doesn’t get the ‘Pompey’ thing yet. Would have been Burgess all the way for me!

Lorraine Wells

He don’t know what the club is about yet so think it is the wrong decision. Maybe he promised him that when he signed. Christian Burgess would be my captain.

Jimmy Wall

Who cares, there should be 11 leaders out there and if we get results what’s it matter?

That said, Pitman has experience so when the chips are down let’s see if he can motivate the rest to perform before we judge.

Paul Wiggins

Why should it be Burgess?

No history of captaining a side & maybe he didn’t/doesn’t want it.

Captain is just a title nowadays. I’m sure Rose will boss the midfield about as will Burge.

No biggy really. In KJ we trust.

Jason Butcher

Definitely should have been Burgess, he’s shown all the attributes of a natural leader and will now feel totally snubbed. Sorry Christian !!

Bill Hunter

n Who cares – it’sa bout the the team, not just one player.

As long as we play games and win then fine. People criticising Jackett already

Joe Parsons

Was obvious the moment he named him as captain on Saturday.

Andy Harris

Don’t like strikers as skippers.

Dave Sargent

Burgess should be captain. Takes an interest in the local community and loved by the fans.

Also, I’m not a fan of a forward being captain.

Ray Layton

In jackett we trust.

Stuart Borrill