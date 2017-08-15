Fans react to Pompey’s Holmes-Dennis payments

Pompey fans have been vocal in their opinions regarding the club’s Tareiq Holmes-Dennis situation.

As revealed in The News yesterday, the Blues will have to continue paying parent club Huddersfield for his services, despite the loanee being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Ridiculous situation like so much of what goes on in modern day football.

rfwBlue

It’s football, it happens, no point crying about it!

We took him on loan so we have to honour his contract for that period.

Cheer up, there’s a long way to go yet :)

SteveW1

It could have been worse. If we had bought him we might have been paying his wages for his entire contract not just a year.

Anyway think how the poor lad must feel – a possible career-ending injury and having to listen to all the caring PFC supporters worrying about having to pay his wages.

Stumpts4141

I can’t believe that we are playing wages for a player that isn’t even ours for the season and getting no return.

Frankly, I feel mugged off and Huddersfield must be having a good laugh over that situation.

That a side, I wish THD all the best and swift recovery.

ruffy

If you look at it the other way round, he was injured playing for us so in Huddersfield’s eyes we should honour our agreement and pay for him for the length of his injury. Just bad luck.

Al Bradshaw

Of course we should pay it if that’s what we signed up to when the deal was done.

You can’t start changing the contract to suit, such attention to detail should have been questioned and agreed prior to signing the deal.

Michael Saunders

We should of covered our backs by having a clause for this type of thing to save paying money needlessly.

Paul Wiggins

Doesn’t matter if it’s fair or not. Pompey agreed to this when he was signed on loan.

Andy Valvona

If that’s the contract we signed then of course it is fair. It was probably a case of deal or no deal, and we risked it.

Jack Donohoe