Ferguson: Calamity keeper denied Pompey a point

Darren Ferguson saluted his keeper’s resolve after bouncing back from a huge gaffe to be Doncaster’s match-winner

Ian Lawlor produced a guaranteed entry for the next blooper reel in his side’s 2-1 win over Pompey.

The shot-stopper let Mathieu Baudry’s backpass roll under his foot and trickled into the net at the Keepmoat Stadium in the 54th minute.

But he atoned for that error with a world-class save to deny Jamal Lowe in stoppage time.

And Ferguson felt Lawlor showed character to do that.

The Donny boss told BBC Radio Sheffield: ‘Goals do change games and you think, “jeez, what’s next? (when the own goal went in).

‘But, in fairness, the keeper has won us the game because he’s made an incredible save.

‘It was poor marking in the box and a little bit of panic had set in.

‘But it was a fantastic save which won us the game.

‘He will be (relieved), but I didn’t see what happened (with the own goal)”.

‘It gave them a big lift and affected us for a short period of time.

‘But there was a determination to get over the line – and that save at the end proved it.’

Ferguson was close by and demanded a red card along with staff, as Dion Donohue challenged sub Niall Mason in the second half.

Referee Martin Coy dismissed the Pompey left-back.

‘I don’t want to comment on other players, but it was clear,’ said Ferguson.

‘He’s kicked him and it was the fourth official who saw it. The ref missed another thing.

‘It gave us the advantage but they threw everything at us.

‘It was a really spirited performance.

‘We showed toughness to get over the line.’

Doncaster were short of a number of players through injury and suspension going into the game but Ferguson ultimately felt his team were pretty comfortable picking up the win.

He added: ‘I was pleased for the players because we’ve had to dig in a bit at times.

‘We had to come up with a formation which had an attacking threat and, in the first 20 minutes, it caused them all sorts of problems.

‘We showed a lot of spirit but we had to dig in at times.

‘It was a fantastic start and it should’ve been three.

‘It was a great start to the game and gave us a good platform.

‘There was one little scare when we cleared it off the line, but I felt we were quite comfortable.’