FIFA 18: Pompey’s player ratings revealed

FIFA 18 is out next week – and the player ratings have been released.

Thousands of Pompey fans will be itching to get their hands on the game on September 29 and start a career mode with the Blues.

And it’s not surprising that Brett Pitman is Pompey’s highest-rated player with a score of 69.

Compared to other players in League One, the former Bournemouth and Ipswich forward ranks joint-14th, alongside the likes of Southend’s Anton Ferdinand, Wigan’s Will Grigg and ex-Blues winger Ricky Holmes (Charlton).

Meanwhile, the striker with six goals to his name this term, is also the only Fratton Park player inside the ratings’ top 20.

Those individuals who are ranked above him include Oxford United trio Dwight Tiendalli (73), James Henry (72) – linked with a move to the Blues in the summer – and former Fratton Park man Mike Williamson (71).

The trio make up the top three and are rated as the division’s best players on the game.

Also ranked ahead of Pitman is ex-Pompey defender Jason Pearce (70), who currently at Charlton.

The second-best rated player in the Blues’ squad, according to FIFA 18 is Kyle Bennett (67), who failed to make the bench for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Fleetwood, while Championship loanees Stuart O’Keefe and Damien McCrory are both rated 66.

Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson also have the same score.

Prized-asset Conor Chaplin comes next with a rating of 65 – alongside Kal Naismith, Danny Rose, Gareth Evans and Matt Clarke.

Rated one point lower at 64 are Jamal Lowe, Matty Kennedy, Milan Lalkovic, Luke McGee and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Jack Whatmough and Dion Donohue are both rated 63 respectively, while Drew Talbot has a score of 60.

Ben Close and Adam May are currently battling for a starting berth in Kenny Jackett’s engine room.

The former is rated 59, while May is 57.

Curtis Main has been out of favour at Fratton Park and is rated 59 and Brandon Haunstrup is 57.

Back-up goalkeeper Alex Bass has been given a mark of 55.

Oliver Hawkins, who was signed on transfer deadline day from non-league Dagenham & Redbridge is not been rated in this year’s version of the game.