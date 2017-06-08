Five up – but Pompey wait on others to commit

Brandon Haunstrup has become the fifth player to pledge his future to Pompey.

Yet the presence of other members of the League Two title-winning squad have still to be resolved.

Haunstrup yesterday signed a one-year deal as he seeks to push his left-back claims.

The Waterlooville youngster was restricted to one appearance last season, such was the outstanding Enda Stevens’ form and fitness.

Now he has joined Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans, Jack Whatmough and Ben Close in committing themselves to Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, the Blues futures of Stanley Aborah, Amine Linganzi, Noel Hunt and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain are undetermined.

Aborah signed in February for the remainder of the season following his release from Notts County, making four appearances.

Paul Cook has high regard for the Belgian midfielder and was adamant he could be a regular performer in League One.

However, following the manager’s departure for Wigan, it raises the question whether Kenny Jackett shares that opinion.

In the case of Hunt, a new deal has already been broached for the veteran striker.

He missed the final six matches of the campaign after dislocating his shoulder at Hartlepool in April.

The former Reading man was used primarily off the bench, with 19 of his 24 outings coming as a substitute.

Since the season ended, the 34-year-old has been studying for his Uefa A licence as he eyes a coaching future, yet has made it clear he has no intention of ending his playing days just yet.

Linganzi was the Pompey triallist who remained for the season, making 23 appearances.

He started the memorable win at Meadow Lane and Cook was eager to retain him in their new League One surroundings.

Finally, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s existing deal expires this summer and Pompey have intimated they wish for him to stay.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Eastbourne Borough.

In addition, former loanee David Forde has been approached about a permanent return to Pompey following his release by Millwall.

Last month saw Bennett, Evans, Whatmough and Close sign new deals to remain at Fratton Park.