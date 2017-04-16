Flying Magpies out to spoil Pompey’s party

POMPEY have been warned: We’re out to spoil your party.

Paul Cook’s side will have to overcome a Notts County side who have turned their Meadow Lane home into a fortress.

They are unbeaten their in 2017 – a period spanning eight fixtures.

That run has arrived since Kevin Nolan was appointed manager at the club in January.

Their recent form has also been impressive with the side going into the game off the back of four wins and a draw in their past five outings.

Defender Matt Tootle is fully aware Pompey can complete their rise into League One against his side.

He underlined they are out to ensure the celebrations the travelling Blues fans are looking to get started won’t take place.

With a 2-1 win at Fratton Park earlier in the season under their belts, and a decent record against the top sides, they go into the game with confidence.

Tootle told nottscountyfc.co.uk: ‘It’s a massive game and we want to spoil their party.

‘Our home record since the gaffer has come in has been unbelievable so we want to keep that going.

‘We have made our home ground a fortress, which it should be, and hopefully we can give them a good game to show what level we are at now going into next season.

‘It’s a good test for us to put ourselves up against a team at the top.

‘We have played teams who are up there and dealt with them well, winning at Portsmouth and Plymouth.’

With an army of 4,400-plus Pompey fans making the pilgrimage north, there promises to be a vibrant atmosphere at the match.

Tootle knows the Blues followers are going to make it a bumper crowd for Notts.

That’s something the 26-year-old thinks his team will savour with his side safely tucked in 15th place in the table.

Notts’ four-game winning run came to an end with a 2-2 draw at Crewe on Friday.

That was a slight disappointment to Nolan’s side, with Tootle believing there was a fair degree of fortune to the Railwaymen’s goals.

But that is tempered by the progress being made under Nolan.

Now they are out to show Pompey the development under their new manager.

Tootle said: ‘It should be a great game in front of a big crowd too, so it should be a good day.

‘It’s one we’re all looking forward to and want to play in.

‘It wasn’t the greatest spectacle but I thought we were the better side and were well in control throughout.

‘There was an element of fortune to their two goals but it’s a good point in the end.

‘A couple of mistakes have cost us but otherwise the performance was similar to that of the last few weeks.

‘We’re disappointed with the mistakes we have made but we also have to look at how far we have come.

‘You have to take the positives – we’re five unbeaten now which is a good run.’