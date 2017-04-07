Flying Scotsman wants six of the best from Pompey

KAL NAISMITH has targeted a 100 per cent finish to Pompey’s season.

The in-form Scotsman is after a perfect finale to the Blues’ bid for promotion to League One.

Yeovil arrive at Fratton Park tomorrow – the first of six remaining games for Paul Cook’s side.

Pompey go into the game on the back of fives wins out of their past six games – their best form of the season.

And confidence is high after last weekend’s strong showing in the impressive 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

Naismith is also in the form of his career and summed up the belief in the Pompey ranks.

The 25-year-old believes delivering a run of victories has to the ambition for his side now.

Naismith said: ‘That has to be the mindset over the rest of the season.

‘We just have to focus on winning the next game, so we’re looking at Yeovil now.

‘In life you want to win. That’s me anyway.

‘I’d be disappointed if we lose any game between now and the end of the season.

‘It’s going to be tough. We’re playing some really good sides and the run-in is always hard. But that’s how I’m thinking and the boys are thinking.

‘We don’t want to get beaten in any game.

‘Losing a game hurts us a lot – and we don’t want that feeling again.

‘We want to win as many as we can.’

The feel-good factor in the Pompey camp is evident as the season reaches its climax.

Naismith believes that’s borne out the team coming through some testing periods across the campaign.

The challenging times have asked questions of Pompey’s mentality.

And the former Rangers man feels the team are now producing the answers.

Naismith feels facing the criticism and coming through the dark sections of the season provided the foundation for the good times currently being felt by Cook’s men.

He said: ‘Sometimes when you don’t pick up the best results it’s harder to stay with it.

‘It’s easy now when we’re winning to say it’s brilliant.

‘The hardest times are when you have a bad result or two and sticking together.

‘That’s how you get to these moments we’re having now.

‘The fans have been with us on every trip. They’ve been unbelievable.

‘We’ve done nothing to this point, but where we are now is a good position – so it’s on to the next game.’

