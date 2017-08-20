Flying start for Pompey with Cardiff swept aside

Have your say

AN EMPHATIC 4-1 win against Cardiff saw Pompey Ladies make a flying start to the new FA Premier League southern division season.

The hosts showed they mean business this season with several summer recruits to the fore.

Shannon Albuery, Tash Stephens, Samantha Quayle and Molly Clark all scored in the victory over the Welsh side at Westleigh Park.

The work put in by Blues manager Jay Sadler, his staff and the players during pre-season certainly paid off.

Meanwhile, Chichester City lost 2-0 at Basildon.