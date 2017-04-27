Football steward sacked for kicking out at Pompey fans

A steward filmed kicking out at Pompey fans has been fired.

He was dismissed after video footage showed him lashing out to try to trip supporters running onto the pitch to celebrate their team’s promotion.

News of his sacking came as new film emerged of the shocking incident.

It was shot by Rob Martin, who was among more than 4,000 supporters who travelled to Notts County to see a promotion-clinching win on Easter Monday.

Hundreds of fans raced onto the pitch in excitement at the end of the game and footage posted on YouTube showed the steward kicking out at some to try to trip them up as they ran past him at full pelt.

The Midlands club said they were upset at what happened and that the contracted firm for who the man works was investigating.

Today, Notts County confirmed that the steward in question had been dismissed by his employers on the grounds of inproper conduct.