Former Pompey Academy graduate Asmir Begovic has signed for Bournemouth for £15m from Chelsea.

Begovic moved to Stamford Bridge from Stoke City in 2015 but made just 33 appearances and played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.

Asmir Begovic during his Pompey days. Picture: Tony Marshall

The 29-year-old spent seven years at Pompey and went through the club’s Academy.

Begovic made 23 first-team appearances for the Blues before switching to the Potters in February 2010 for £3.25m.

He also spent a period on loan at Bournemouth in 2007.