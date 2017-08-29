Former Pompey attacker joins Wigan

Have your say

Gary Roberts has completed a move to Wigan Athletic.

The attacking midfielder, 33, spent two seasons at Pompey after moving to Fratton Park from Chesterfield in 2015, and helped the Blues capture the League Two title last campaign.

However, Roberts was deemed surplus to requirements by Kenny Jackett and left Pompey by mutual consent earlier this month.

The Liverpudlian has been reunited with former Bluess boss Paul Cook at Wigan, signing a one-year deal at the DW Stadium.

Cook told the Latics’ official website: ‘Gary is a player I trust and who has proven himself at this level.

‘He will make a significant contribution and I’m delighted to have him on board.’

Noel Hunt also signed for Wigan earlier this summer after he wasn’t offered a new Pompey deal in June.