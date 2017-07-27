Former Pompey centre-forward passes away

Have your say

Ex-Pompey player Jimmy White has died at the age of 75.

The centre-forward made 31 appearances and scored six times after Freddie Cox brought him to Fratton Park from Bournemouth.

While at the Cherries, White made his league debut aged 15 years and 321 days and remains the youngest debutant in the club’s history.

He netted on his Pompey league bow in a 1-1 home draw with Birmingham in March 1959 during a Division One campaign which ended in relegation.

However, he departed in June 1963 when boss George Smith, who had replaced Cox, allowed him to move to Gillingham, where he was converted into a centre-half.

White later returned to Bournemouth before ending his professional career at Cambridge United, settling in the area during his playing retirement.

He passed away earlier this week in a Cambridgeshire hospice, aged 75.