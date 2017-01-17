Former Pompey defender in battle to save his career

Former Pompey defender Josh Thompson is fighting to save his career after picking up a ‘serious’ injury while playing for Southport.

The defender, who signed for the Blues in the summer of 2012 after leaving Celtic, was stretchered off after damaging his patella in a 2-1 FA Trophy defeat against Wealdstone.

It has been reported the centre-half will require ‘major reconstructive surgery’.

A statement made by Southport FC read: ‘During the match against Wealdstone in the FA Trophy, Josh Thompson suffered a serious injury to his patella.

‘Josh was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, and club physio Luke McCall joined Josh in hospital after the game.

‘Josh received immediate treatment for the pain and was discharged when his pain levels subsided.

‘Josh was also attended by his mother and father who were present at the game.

‘Manager Steve Burr has visited Josh, and chairman Charlie Clapham has been in contact with Josh’s parents.

‘The club will continue to support Josh through his recovery – and fundraising events for Josh are already being considered.’

Thompson made two appearances for Pompey during his brief spell at Fratton Park – a penalty shootout victory against Bournemouth in the JP Trophy and a 3-0 League One triumph over Crawley.

Since leaving the Blues, the 25 year-old has had spells at Colchester and Tranmere Rovers.

He signed for Southport in the summer of 2015 after a successful trial.