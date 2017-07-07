Former Pompey duo to feature in Star Sixes tournament

Former Fratton favourites Paul Merson and David James will lace up their boots again to play in the Star Sixes tournament.

The duo will feature for England in the 12-team competition at London’s O2 Arena between Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.

Merson and James will play alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen for the Three Lions.

Other countries in the tournament include Brazil, France and Italy.

Merson makes his return to football after retiring in 2006. He was the talisman in Pompey’s 2002-03 campaign that saw Harry Redknapp’s men win the First Division title.

James spent four seasons at Fratton Park and was part of Redknapp’s outfit that won the FA Cup in 2008. The goalkeeper retired in 2014.

To purchase tickets for the Star Sixes, click here. Blues fans can get 20 per cent off tickets by using the code POMPEYOFFER.