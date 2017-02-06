Former Pompey favourite close to Coventry move

Ex-Pompey striker Yakubu is likely to join Coventry today.

Coventry are currently in the middle of a striking crisis, and have failed to find the net in their last four league games.

With current front men, Michael Folivi and Charles Vernam injured, boss Russell Slade has turned to the former Nigerian international to breathe life into his stuttering Sky Blues side, who currently sit bottom of League One.

The 34-year-old is today expected at Coventry’s training ground, in order to undergo fitness tests ahead of a potential short-term deal.

After arriving on-loan from Maccabi Haifa in January 2003, Yakubu quickly become a fans favourite at Fratton Park, scoring seven goals in 14 games.

That instant impact helped Harry Redknapp’s men win promotion to the Premier League, convincing the Blues to spend £4m on the striker that summer.

In the top flight ‘The Yak’ went from strength to strength and went on to total 42 goals in 92 appearances.

His most memorable moment in a Blues shirt came in March 2004, scoring in a 1-0 victory over Southampton – a win that kept Pompey’s survival bid alive.

His goals didn’t go unnoticed by other clubs in the Premier League and, in May 2005, he was sold to Middlesbrough for £7.5m.

Since then he has represented Everton, Leicester, Blackburn and Reading.