Former Pompey favourite Lualua training with non-leaguers

Lomana Lualua is currently training with Evo-Stik League first division north side South Shields.

The former Pompey favourite has linked up with the non-leaguers after leaving Turkish side Şanlıurfaspor last year.

In February, Lualua, who made more than 80 appearances for the Blues during a golden three-year period, was keen to make a Fratton Park return.

However, a move failed to materialise and he has been without a club since his spell in the Turkish second tier.

The 36-year-old Dr Congo international scored 19 goals during his time at Fratton Park from 2004-2007.

Since leaving the Blues, Lualua has played for Olympiacos, Al-Arabi, Karabükspor and Blackpool among others.