Former Pompey keeper joins Cambridge United

Have your say

Cambridge United have signed former Pompey keeper David Forde.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined the Abbey Stadium outfit on a one-year deal.

He has made the move on a free transfer following his release from Millwall.

Forde made 47 loan appearances for the Blues last season, keeping 19 clean sheets as Pompey raced to the League Two title.

At the end of the campaign, the Blues were in discussions with the representatives of the 37-year-old over a permanent Fratton Park stay.

However, following the appointment of Kenny Jackett as manager, other options were explored.

And last week the club announced the signing of Luke McGee for an undisclosed fee from Spurs.