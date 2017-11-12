Former Pompey man hoists Pilgrims off bottom

Have your say

Plymouth Argyle moved off the bottom of the League One table as they continued their return to form at promotion-chasing Bradford City.

And former Pompey striker Jake Jervis proved the Pilgrims hero.

Argyle headed to Valley Parade unbeaten in their previous five matches across all competitions.

Jervis gave them the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a close-range finish.

And that proved enough for all three points after Bradford’s Tony McMahon missed from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

The defeat saw the Bantams miss the chance to close the gap on leaders Shrewsbury and Wigan, who were both not in action.

However, Scunthorpe did make up ground on the sides above them after a dramatic stoppage-time goal from midfielder Neal Bishop delivered a 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.

Kieffer Moore’s goal deep into time added on earned Rotherham United a 1-1 draw at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Donny were on course to win the first meeting between the two sides since 2007 when an own goal from Millers defender Richard Wood put them ahead just after the hour mark in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

However, Moore – on loan from Ipswich Town – netted his 13th of the campaign from a goalmouth scramble in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to earn a share of the spoils.

Chuks Aneke’s goal three minutes before half-time proved enough to give MK Dons a 1-0 home win over Fleetwood.

At the other end of the table, Northampton Town maintained their improvement with a 2-1 win at Oxford United. Defender Ash Taylor opened the scoring for the Cobblers, who are unbeaten in their last five games.

He fired them in front following a corner on 11 minutes.

But Oxford were level in the 44th minute through Wes Thomas.

Northampton went ahead again in first-half stoppage-time when striker Chris Long produced a strong run and finish.

And Long’s effort proved decisive.

Bury dropped a point below Plymouth after Josh Parker headed a late equaliser for Gillingham in their 1-1 draw at Priestfield Stadium.

Midfielder Neil Danns had put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute with a low drive – but it wasn’t enough.

In Sunday’s fixture, AFC Wimbledon held visitors Peterborough United to a 2-2 draw.

Lyle Taylor gave Wimbledon the lead but strikes from Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick and Marcus Maddison – from the penalty spot – put Posh ahead.

Cody McDonald earned Wimbledon their point.