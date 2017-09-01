Former Pompey midfielder linked with move to India

Have your say

Carl Baker has been linked with a move to Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters.

Sportskeeda reports the Kochi-based side are close to signing the 34-year-old after his Pompey contract was mutually terminated yesterday.

Baker was linked with a return to Coventry for the majority of the summer.

However, the winger could instead be off to Kerala Blasters where he would play alongside former Manchester United pair Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown.

Last season, Kerale Blasters were beaten on penalties by Atlético de Kolkata – managed by former Blues striker Teddy Sheringham – in the final of the Indian Super League.