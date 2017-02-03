Former Pompey player lighting up non-league

Former Pompey winger Ben Tollitt has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite at National League high-fliers Tranmere Rovers.

And the pacy 22-year-old, who left the Blues in December after an initial loan stay with Rovers, earned the praise of Whites boss Micky Mellon with a stunning two-goal display at Woking.

Firing the promotion-chasing visitors to third place in the table, Tollitt – who has netted five goals in 15 games – turned heads at Kingfield Stadium on Tuesday night with a brilliant second-half double.

Cutting on to his left foot he curled his first – and Tranmere’s second – past former Pompey keeper Michael Poke from the edge of the box.

His second, though, showed glimpses of the potential shown at Fratton Park when he ran the length of the pitch before slotting past Poke with his right foot.

Mellon said: ‘He is a real talent.

‘He is a lad of great promise.

‘He is still very young and still learning the game – but he wants to learn.

‘And he is getting better all of the time.’