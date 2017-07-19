Former Pompey star’s furious outburst sours friendly

Have your say

Niko Kranjcar was ordered off the pitch after a furious outburst in a behind-closed-doors friendly between Rangers and St Johnstone.

The incident happened in the 35th minute after the Croatian reacted angrily to a studs-up challenge which the referee deemed to be fair.

Kranjcar screamed at the official before going face to face with him. He was then told to leave the field and was quickly replaced by Josh Windass.

The midfielder made 100 appearances and scored 12 goals for Pompey, helping their to FA Cup success in 2008.

Kranjcar signed a two-year deal at Rangers last summer.