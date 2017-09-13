Former Pompey triallist joins Oldham

Ex-Pompey triallist Mohamed Maouche has signed for Oldham on a two-year deal.
The Frenchman, 24, spent three days training with the Blues last month.
He also featured in Pompey Reserves’ 1-0 win against Southend which earned the Blues a place in the Premier League Cup group stage.
However, Kenny Jackett opted not to pursue Maouche after the Fratton Park boss cast his eye over the midfielder.
The former Saint-Etienne player has now joined Pompey’s League One rivals Oldham.
