Former Pompey triallist joins Oldham

Ex-Pompey triallist Mohamed Maouche has signed for Oldham on a two-year deal.

The Frenchman, 24, spent three days training with the Blues last month.

He also featured in Pompey Reserves’ 1-0 win against Southend which earned the Blues a place in the Premier League Cup group stage.

However, Kenny Jackett opted not to pursue Maouche after the Fratton Park boss cast his eye over the midfielder.

The former Saint-Etienne player has now joined Pompey’s League One rivals Oldham.