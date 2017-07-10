Former Pompey triallist moves on to Luton

Harry Isted is looking to impress Luton Town on trial after Pompey ended their interest in the goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old was present during the first few days of the Blues’ pre-season training after being released by Stoke.

However, Pompey have opted not to pursue Isted as Kenny Jackett bids to secure Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan.

Meanwhile, the Fratton Park boss revealed he’s been impressed with Alex Bass.

The Chichester-born Isted featured for Luton in their pre-season friendly against Hitchin on Saturday.

He has also flown out to Slovenia with Nathan Jones’ outfit for a training camp.