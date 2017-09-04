Former Pompey winger completes Indian Super League switch

Have your say

Carl Baker has completed a move to Indian Super League outfit Atlético de Kolkata.

The 34-year-old left Pompey by mutual consent on transfer deadline day last Thursday and had been linked with a return to Coventry.

However, Baker has instead opted for a switch to Atlético de Kolkata – current champions of the Indian Super League – and are managed by ex-Blues striker Teddy Sheringham.

Baker will play alongside Robbie Keane and Jussi Jääskeläinen at the Kolkata-based side.

He had been rumoured to be joining Kerala Blasters.