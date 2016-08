Portsmouth-born John Swift has been called up to England’s under-21s squad for the forthcoming international fixture against Norway.

The midfielder, who attended Brune Park School in Gosport and was released by the Blues as an Academy youngster, now plays for Championship side Reading.

And having helped Gareth Southgate’s squad to Toulon tournament glory this summer, the former Chelsea man is now in line to earn his fourth under-21s cap in next month’s clash at the Colchester Community Stadium.