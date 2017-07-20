Free-scoring Pompey’s slice of pre-season history

Have your say

A trip to the Isle of Wight, a goal glut and a five-star showing from Nicke Kabamba.

In addition, those present at St George’s Park were treated to Pompey’s biggest friendly victory for at least 37 years.

It was effectively the Blues’ reserves which paraded under the Pompey XI banner at non-leaguers Newport on Tuesday evening.

Regardless, the visitors produced an emphatic 8-0 triumph to eclipse every Pompey friendly outcome since 1970.

According to records kept since the start of the 1970-71 season, the scoreline is unparalleled.

Taking into account the modern era involves substantially more friendly fixtures during pre-seasons, the result against the Ports could well be the largest for considerably more than 47 years.

On three occasions Pompey have registered 7-0 successes – ironically the most recent instance also coming against Newport.

However, on Tuesday night a crowd of 2,100 witnessed an 8-0 scoreline in the Blues’ favour for the first time.

It was in July 1987 when Alan Ball’s side conjured up a 7-0 triumph during their Swedish tour.

Leksands represented the third opposition on the six-club tour – and suffered the heaviest defeat.

Ahead of Pompey’s First Division campaign, Mick Quinn bagged a hat-trick, while summer recruit Terry Connor and Paul Mariner each netted twice in front of a crowd of 1,000.

Ball’s men went undefeated on that tour, winning five and drawing one of their fixtures.

In the summer of 1998, coincidentally Ball was again at the helm during a second Fratton Park spell.

This time an Ireland tour beckoned – and one of their five opponents were hit for seven.

Monaghan suffered at the hands of hat-trick hero John Aloisi, triallist Alan McNevin (two), Alan McLoughlin and Paul Hall in a 7-0 defeat.

Aloisi totalled eight goals during that tour to force his way back into Ball’s plans having been informed he had no future at the club.

Before Tuesday, Pompey last visited St George’s Park in August 2007 – which yielded a 7-0 win.

Harry Redknapp’s team included summer signing David Nugent, who registered his first goals for the club.

Nugent struck twice, while Gary O’Neil (two), Hermann Hreidarsson, Martin Cranie and Franck Songo’o also etched their names on the scoresheet.

Yet that outcome was surpassed when Jackett’s side visited as Kabamba, Jamal Lowe (two) and Milan Lalkovic created history.