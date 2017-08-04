From LA to Pompey – and Eisner’s keen to travel

Have your say

LOS Angeles-based Michael Eisner may be cheering on his newly-acquired football club from a hefty distance.

Yet Pompey’s new owner has every intention of catching Fratton Park fixtures whenever the opportunity arises.

Tornante yesterday completed their £5.67m purchase of the Blues following almost 10 weeks of due diligence.

They have replaced the community ownership model which had been in existence since April 2013 following a High Court battle with Portpin.

Pompey’s new six-man board consists of five members living in America – Eisner, sons Breck, Eric and Anders, and Tornante president Andy Redman.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin completes the line up having signed a long-term arrangement under the new regime.

Eisner, son Eric and Redman will be at Fratton Park tomorrow for the eagerly-awaited League One kick off against Rochdale.

They were also present on the final day of last season when Paul Cook’s side clinched the League Two title in the most dramatic of circumstances amid emotional scenes.

And Eisner is eager to be a south-coast visitor on more than just fleeting occasions during the years ahead.

He said: ‘I will be using every excuse I have to come to Fratton Park.

‘I am speaking in London in October so there are two games around there, while there is a Thanksgiving vacation (November) so that will be a couple more games.

‘My wife wants go to Stockholm on another occasion so I can come and watch a couple more games.

‘I will come to Fratton Park, my sons will come, we are fans.

‘While not over here, I can follow them on the club’s iFollow service and have regularly listened to Niall McCaughan on Express FM.

‘The 3pm games are on at 10am in New York and 7am in Los Angeles, so it is before any other sports start.

‘Mind you, having done two teams in LA, I actually like the fact this team is not in LA.

‘Somebody once told me to never buy a team in the city you live – and I have to agree.

‘If you are thin-skinned and walking down the street and people yell at you because you picked the wrong player then it is good advice.’