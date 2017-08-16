Fulham under-21s v Pompey: Gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Tom Clark previews Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy Clash with Fulham under-21s tonight.

I missed the first game of the season because I was at Goodwood, so I’m looking forward to being at Fratton Park tonight.

In fairness, I was among those who boycotted the Checkatrade Trophy last year, but nothing has really changed despite that. The competition still exists.

I went to a few pre-season friendlies, but Fulham under-21s is the first opportunity I’ve had to see us play a competitive game – so I’ll be there.

I’m normally in North stand lower as a season-ticket holder, but everyone is in the South stand for this fixture. I’ll also be going on my own.

Don’t worry, I’ll try to make enough noise for all the people who won’t be at the game!

In seriousness, this is a competition Pompey can actually win – for that reason it has to be worth taking seriously.

I would have thought we would be one of the favourites.

It’s something we have never won before, so I’ll be looking for us to go as far as we can on the Wembley trail.

I don’t see why we cannot have ambitions of winning it – we definitely have a chance.

Tonight will offer Kenny Jackett the opportunity to play a few different players such as Jamal Lowe, Tom Davies and Curtis Main.

I actually thought Main was doing okay last season before his injury problems.

There is also a chance for Ben Close to shine, although I would have thought he’d be ahead of Adam May this season.

I can understand Pompey fans staying away, but it will be interesting to see how fringe players fare.

Hopefully we can get a win after successive defeats away from Fratton Park.