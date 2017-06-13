Full backing for Pompey boss in squad shaping

KENNY JACKETT has been promised unconditional backing in his Pompey recruitment drive.

The Blues boss sets about his rebuilding plans in earnest this week as he gets stuck into reshaping his squad.

Jackett has now returned from a long-planned break to start moulding his options for the Blues’ League One campaign.

That has been seen with midfielder Stanley Aborah announcing he’s been told he has no future at Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old told of his disappointment at that decision after arriving in February from Notts County.

Aborah made one start and three appearances off the bench for the Blues.

Former boss Paul Cook spoke highly of the Ajax Academy graduate’s talent.

Cook described Aborah as his most talented midfielder and was expected to give him a new deal, before his exit for Wigan.

That makes the DW Stadium a highly-possible next destination for the well-travelled player.

Aborah’s exit is the first signs of Jackett going about his business after being unveiled as new manager at the start of the month.

Chief executive Mark Catlin feels it’s important he’s given support as he goes about that work – and that’s exactly what he’ll receive from the Blues hierarchy.

Catlin said: ‘Kenny will be given our unconditional support. It will be the same for him as all of our managers. That’s how it has been and should be on the football side of the business.

‘With regards to selection of players, it has and always will be purely down to the manager.

‘Of course there will be an evolution of players moving forward.

‘Managers work in different ways. Kenny has said he’s looking to recruit quality over quantity, and we back to him to do that.

‘We continue to go about working that way in a professional manner.’

Amine Linganzi, Noel Hunt and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain are the remaining out-of-contract players whose futures have yet to be cleared up.

Keeper David Forde returned to parent club Millwall and is now a free agent after being released by the Lions.

Tentative talks took place with Forde after he was named in League Two’s team of the year, but there has been no development over an extended stay for the 37-year-old.

Pompey also had early discussions with striker Hunt, who made five starts and 19 appearances off the bench at Fratton Park last term.

Senior figures Kyle Bennett and Gareth Evans have both committed their futures to Pompey.

Youngsters Jack Whatmough, Ben Close and Brandon Haunstrup have all agreed new deals.